Boessmann, Sr., Rolf

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Sunday) August 30, 2020 at age 81. Predeceased by grand-dog, Daisy. Rolf was a member of the Rochester Pigeon Club, Rochester Orchid Society, Finger Lakes BMW Club, Wayne County Antique Dealers and the Seed Savers Exchange. His passion was vegetable gardening and repairing antique clocks. There wasn’t much that Rolf couldn’t do. If there was an interest, he made it happen. He was a retiree from Xerox after 29 years. He loved his family and certainly will be missed. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Judith Boessmann, son: Rolf (Laurie) and Barbara Boessmann; brother: Klaus (Monika) Boessmann and niece: Niki Boessmann, all of Berlin, Germany; brother in law: Oliver Bentham; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held at this time. Donations in loving memory of Rolf can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com