Boeye, Shirley Ann

LYONS: Formerly of Marion, NY Shirley passed away on May 31, 2019 at age 84. She was born in Newark, NY to the late Matthew Naeye and Madeline DeBlaire-Naeye. Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cornelius A. Boeye; children, Barbara Grube and David Boeye; grandchildren, Scott Frey and Matthew (Lynn) Boeye. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be directed to Marantha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.