Obituaries
Boeye, Shirley Ann
LYONS: Formerly of Marion, NY Shirley passed away on May 31, 2019 at age 84. She was born in Newark, NY to the late Matthew Naeye and Madeline DeBlaire-Naeye. Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cornelius A. Boeye; children, Barbara Grube and David Boeye; grandchildren, Scott Frey and Matthew (Lynn) Boeye. Contributions in Shirley’s memory may be directed to Marantha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
