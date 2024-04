PALMYRA: Passed suddenly on March 25th at age 25. She was a 2020 graduate from Nazareth College for art therapy and psychology. She had a passion for art, painting, the ocean, music, animals and nature. She will be desperately missed by her parents, Christine (Baker) and Jason Dickinson, her brother Joshua Boheen, her love Jason Hughes, grandfather, Joseph Goulden, her puppy Oliver, aunt, uncles and too many friends to count. A celebration of life and a butterfly release will be announced at a later date. Please consider donations in Sylvia’s memory to the Humane Society of Monroe County, Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450.