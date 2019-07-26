Boise, Jennifer E. 

MARION: Reunited with her family on July 24, 2019 at age 53. Predeceased by parents: Edward and Dody Polle; sister: Donna Lyness. Jenny was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She worked hard on the farm by her husband’s side. She loved family time, especially being with her grandchildren. She was the most warm – hearted, caring and compassionate person—-a true Angel on Earth. Survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Walt; children: Melissa (Cale) Flora and Benjamin (Erin) Boise; grandchildren: Jameson, Wyatt, Gabriella, Mason, and Sadie; siblings: Patti (Tom) Hilberer, Cathy (Chris) Bean, Peggy (Dan) Kelly, Ed (Laurie) Polle, and Kelly Daskiewich (Harold VanBortle); Sharon (Bob) Crnkovich, David (Pam) Boise, Ronald Boise; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 29, 2019 from 4p – 7p at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Burial in Sunnyside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jenny can be made to the Cracker Box Palace or to the Wayne County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com