Obituaries
Boise, Jennifer E.
MARION: Reunited with her family on July 24, 2019 at age 53. Predeceased by parents: Edward and Dody Polle; sister: Donna Lyness. Jenny was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She worked hard on the farm by her husband’s side. She loved family time, especially being with her grandchildren. She was the most warm – hearted, caring and compassionate person—-a true Angel on Earth. Survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Walt; children: Melissa (Cale) Flora and Benjamin (Erin) Boise; grandchildren: Jameson, Wyatt, Gabriella, Mason, and Sadie; siblings: Patti (Tom) Hilberer, Cathy (Chris) Bean, Peggy (Dan) Kelly, Ed (Laurie) Polle, and Kelly Daskiewich (Harold VanBortle); Sharon (Bob) Crnkovich, David (Pam) Boise, Ronald Boise; many nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 29, 2019 from 4p – 7p at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Burial in Sunnyside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jenny can be made to the Cracker Box Palace or to the Wayne County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Latest News
SBJSA adds environmental awareness to Summer Programs
Despite the high water, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association (SBJSA) in Sodus Point opened its summer camp season on schedule...
This Week in Local Sports
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21
By David Klepper Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under...
Recent Obituaries
Boise, Jennifer E.
MARION: Reunited with her family on July 24, 2019 at age 53. Predeceased by parents: Edward and Dody Polle; sister:...
Moroziuk, Yevheni
MACEDON: Passed away on July 22, 2019. All services will be private.
Kramich, Benjamin Carl “Ben” “frogman”
ONTARIO: Ben passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 44. He...