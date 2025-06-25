Boise, Roger Isaac

MARION: Roger Isaac Boise, 98, passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Family will greet friends Monday, June 30, 2025 at Young Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Roger’s graveside will be Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Williamson, NY, at 10:00 am.

In memory of Roger, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Rochester Regional Health Hospice, 330 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, NY 14067.

Roger was born on Thursday, May 19, 1927, in Marion, New York, the son of the late Isaac and Sadie (VanHall) Boise. A lifelong resident of the Marion area, he graduated from Marion High School and began working on the family farm, where he primarily grew apples and grain. Known for his strong work ethic, Roger also took on custom bulldozing, combining, and welding projects. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and, most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Roger will be remembered by his children, Sharon (Bob) Crnkovich, David (Pamela) Boise, Ronald Boise, Walter Boise; grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Crnkovich, Laura (Paul) Lenhard, James Boise, Sarah Gravelle, Susanne (Garth) Aslanian, Christopher (Dani) Boise, Zachary Boise, Melissa (Cal) Flora, and Benjamin (Erin) Boise; great grandchildren, Bella, Chloe, Kayle, McKenzie, Jonathan, Julia, David, Kaitlyn, Liam, Emmett, River, Gabby, Mason, Sadie, Jameson and Wyatt; great-great grandaughter, Lily; and several extended family members and friends.

Roger was predeceased by his wife, Frances Boise; daughters in law, Regina Boise and Jenny Boise; and brother and sister in law Howard and Ida Boise.

