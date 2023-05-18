Boise, Stefanie L.

ROCHESTER: Stefanie L. Boise, 51 of Rochester passed away on Saturday (May 13, 2023) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born March 20, 1972 in Santa Barbara, California a daughter of Stephen J. and Jeanne (O’Hara) Hitchcock Boise of Marion.

Stefanie attended Webster Schroeder High School class of 1991. She went on to earn a degree in social work from Monroe Community College, class of 1997. She also attended Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. Stef had a kind, giving heart whose true passion was helping others, especially advocating for those with disabilities. Stef has been a resident of Ferncliff Gardens since 1994.

She was a fiercely independent woman who loved to attend Red Wings games, go to the mall, and be with family. She deeply loved her nieces and nephew.

Along with her parents, Stefanie is survived by her siblings, Kimberley Kemp of Marion, Jessica (Steven) Johnson of Batavia, Nicholas Boise of Marion; nieces and nephew, Madelaine and Meredith Kemp, Kaleesi Johnson, Sloan and Jaxon Boise; Aunts, Nelsa Selover of Aurora, Marcia (Bud) Sipfle of Tully, Nancy Hitchcock of North Carolina; uncles, William (late Missy) Hitchcock of Aurora, and Larry Boise of Wyoming. Several cousins also survive.

In death Stefanie is reunited with her maternal grandparents, Charles and Reva Hitchcock; paternal grandparents, Howard and Ida Boise; aunts, Linda Hitchcock and Susie Dair; uncles, Brad Hitchcock, Richard H. Boise, and Kenneth R. Boise; cousin, Darrell Hitchcock.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday from 4 to 6 PM at MILLER FUNERAL and CREMATION SERVICES, 3325 Winton Road South in Rochester, where Stef’s funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 6:00. Burial in Marion Cemetery in Marion will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CP Rochester, 3399 Winton Road S. Rochester, NY 14623. Please make checks payable to Ability Partners Foundation. Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.