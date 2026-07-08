Bolling, Bonnie L. (Gawronski)

August 11, 1944 – July 5, 2026

Sodus: Bonnie Bolling, 81, passed away, early Sunday morning July 5, 2026 with her husband by her side, at Wayne County Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11:00 am at the First United Presbyterian Church, 31 West Main St., Sodus, NY.

Born on August 11, 1944, in Dunkirk, NY, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Harold “Red” and Nancy (Pope) Gawronski. She graduated from Lackawanna High School in 1962 and later built a respected career in marketing at Garlock’s in Sodus, where her dedication and warm presence were appreciated by colleagues and customers alike.

Bonnie found joy in the simple, meaningful parts of life. Family was her heart’s center, and she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and great‑grandchildren. She loved staying connected with friends, supporting her church community, and keeping up with the activities of those she held dear. Her gentle attentiveness made others feel seen, supported, and loved.

For more than 15 years, Bonnie and her husband operated the Wayne County Children’s Cancer Fund, offering comfort and assistance to families during their most difficult times. Their work touched countless lives and reflected Bonnie’s deep compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, William; her sons William T. (Amy) and Donald J. (Alicia); her brother Harold (Brenda) Gawronski; her grandchildren Keeley, Connor, Garrett, and Camden; and her great‑grandchildren Raylyn, Carter, and Mason.

She was predeceased by her sisters Nancy Robbinson and Cheryl Carter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus (stained glass window fund) or the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

Bonnie will be remembered for her warmth, her quiet strength, and the way she made every person feel valued. Her love for family, her service to others, and her gentle spirit will continue to shine through those who knew her.