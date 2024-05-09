Powered by Dark Sky
May 9th 2024, Thursday
Bombard, Nora A. (LaFleur)

by WayneTimes.com
May 9, 2024

SODUS: Nora Bombard, 93, passed away Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours Thursday, May 9, from 6 – 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus.  A funeral Service will follow at 8:00.  Burial will be Friday, May 10 at 11:00AM at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford,  

Nora was born September 24, 1930 in Moira, NY, the daughter of the late Hurbert W. and Helena LaValley-LaFleur.  She was employed at Wendy’s Restaurant in E. Rochester before retiring. She enjoyed BINGO, puzzles and country music.

She is survived by her son Wayne (Sue) Bombard; daughters Debbie (James) VanHooft, Sharon DeNering and Amy (Matt) Thompson; 7 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchild; a sister-in-law Marion LaFleur; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by a daughter Jeanie (Edmond) Thousand; brother Hubert LaFleur, Jr; a son-in-law Larry DeNering.

