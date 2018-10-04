Bombard, Shirley Mae

MARION: Shirley passed away at her home on Wednesday October 3, 2018. Shirley was born in Sodus, NY and was the daughter of the late Marie and Ernest Bombard. Shirley was a lover of the arts and enjoyed plays, musicals and concerts of all kinds and genres. She worked in the corporate world for many years finally retiring to enjoy traveling to many of her favorite places & spending time with her family and friends. As a Mother, Shirley instilled a strong work ethic and a love of family and of life in to her children. Shirley is survived by her husband of 30 years, James Farley, their children Nicolas (Danielle) Bombard, Zachary (Caitlin) Farley and her daughter Hannah Farley. Shirley also leaves 5 siblings, Linda Lawson, Jerry (Diana) Bombard, Janet (Ron) Guntrum, Sandra (Earl) Jesmer and Jackie (Manuel) Reyes and many much loved nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her smile and her love of life. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.