Bonanno, Mary Teresa (Kuebel)
MARION: Entered into rest on July 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband, Michael; brother, Bernard Kuebel; survived by loving children, Robert, Jeanne (Bob), Laurie (Tom) and Michael (Stacy); 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers, Jack (Pat) and Robert (Sandy) Kuebel; sister, Judith Nolan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday July 27th at 9:30AM Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd. Webster NY 14580. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation 3025 Monroe Ave., Suite 200 Rochester, NY 14618. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
SBJA adds environmental awareness to Summer Programs
Despite the high water, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association (SBJSA) in Sodus Point opened its summer camp season on schedule...
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21
By David Klepper Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under...
Quinones, Adrian V. ( Popi)
LYONS: Died Friday July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico, February 1,...
Abbott, Alex
NEWARK: Alex Abbott, 50 passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Auburn, NY. Alex was born the son...