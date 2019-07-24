Bonanno, Mary Teresa (Kuebel)

MARION: Entered into rest on July 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband, Michael; brother, Bernard Kuebel; survived by loving children, Robert, Jeanne (Bob), Laurie (Tom) and Michael (Stacy); 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers, Jack (Pat) and Robert (Sandy) Kuebel; sister, Judith Nolan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday July 27th at 9:30AM Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd. Webster NY 14580. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation 3025 Monroe Ave., Suite 200 Rochester, NY 14618. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com