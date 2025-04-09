Bond, Richard (Rick)

SODUS:Richard D. Bond, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at his home surrounded by loving family. Born July 8, 1949 in Rochester, he was the son of the late Richard N. and Winona J. (Rice) Bond. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Holley (Marriott) Bond, daughter Stacy B. (Daniel) Davis; son Kurt Bond; granddaughter Nora Bond; brother Randy (Carol) Bond; brother-in-law Ken (Penny) Marriott, numerous nieces & nephews, and special friends Glenn (Deborah) Applebee. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robin Bond, and several brothers and sister-in law.

Rick graduated high school from Sodus Central School in 1968 where he enjoyed participating in clubs and sports, particularly baseball. He continued his education at SUNY Morrisville in Natural Resources Conservation and became President of the Conservation Club. He furthered his education at the University of Alaska in Wildlife Management. Returning home in 1973 he worked with experimental pesticides on farm crops, and in 1978 began work as a 911 dispatcher for Wayne County Fire Control. While continuing as dispatcher, Rick was appointed Wayne County Fire Coordinator and was responsible for planning and supervising programs of fire training, mutual aid, and other public emergencies requiring the services of volunteer firefighters. In this capacity, his creation of the Wayne County Fire Training Center, and implementation of a Cascade truck all enabled quality coverage throughout the County. He was adamant about working with teams of people to accomplish these and other tasks, but was known widely as Commander Bond.

As important as the fire business was to Rick, his family meant more to him and he participated in many of his children’s activities throughout the years. From the time of his youth he was known to be an avid outdoorsman enjoying all types of hunting, fishing, and boating activities on Sodus Bay. Other outdoor interests included relaxing at the family camps, gardening, yard work and treasure hunting. Sports were a lifelong interest and prior to retirement he became a Junior Varsity umpire throughout the area. His belief that young people should be encouraged to learn and enjoy all aspects of the outdoors was a sincere passion of his.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, April 11 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus. A private service and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alton Cobblestone Community Church or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation for Interstitial Lung Disease.