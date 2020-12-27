Bonin, Timothy James

SODUS POINT: Age 67, died unexpectedly, on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and partner of 20 years, Bonny L. Wasson. Tim is also survived by his three children, Tania and Christina of Rochester, and Eric (Exa) of Webster; his mother, Helen V. Bonin; step-daughter, Rebecca Montebella (Tim Johnson); siblings, Helen Ann Dunlap (Daniel Spencer), Ruth Rachow (James) and George L. (Brenda); also surviving are several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends from Sodus Point and the Franklin House Tavern. Timothy was predeceased by his father, Harold J. Bonin, and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Patricia Wasson. Tim retired after a 38-year career with the Xerox Corporation, Webster, NY. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1976. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion. Tim will be remembered as a great friend and neighbor to his Sodus Point family, a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills and a man of quiet strength. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service, Inc. or Sodus Point Fire Dept., 8356 Bay St., Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.