Bonnell, Mary Beth

LYONS: Mary Beth Bonnell, 64, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at her home.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, 3-5 PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will follow at 5 PM at the funeral home.

Mary was born on November 25, 1960 the daughter of the late William and Shirley Yackel Norman. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1979. For many years she was a bus monitor for the Lyons School District. She enjoyed swimming and time spent with family.

She is survived by her husband Jack Bonnell; a daughter Megan (Walt) Prichett; a son Timothy (Samatha) Pritchett; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters Nancy (Greg) Nelmes, Terri Tandel; two brothers William and James (Christina) Norman

