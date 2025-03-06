What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bonnell, Mary Beth

March 6, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Mary Beth Bonnell, 64, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at her home.

 Friends may call on Thursday, March 13, 2025, 3-5 PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY.  A funeral service will follow at 5 PM at the funeral home.

Mary was born on November 25, 1960 the daughter of the late William and Shirley Yackel Norman.  She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1979.  For many years she was a bus monitor for the Lyons School District.  She enjoyed swimming and time spent with family.

She is survived by her husband Jack Bonnell; a daughter Megan (Walt) Prichett; a son Timothy (Samatha) Pritchett; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters Nancy (Greg) Nelmes, Terri Tandel; two brothers William and James (Christina) Norman

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

1 2 3 240
