Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 25th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Boor, Christina E.

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2024

LYONS: Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the age of 89. She was born in Huron, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Poole) Mundy. She was predeceased by her husband, Royal Boor; brothers: Elwood (Helen) Mundy and James (Jane) Mundy. Sister: Frieda (Douglas) Garland. She is survived by her children, Gary Boor and Yvonne (Tom) Conaway, Grandchildren: Megan (Mark) Mathews, Tom (Katlyn) Conaway, Brenda (Wesley) Boor, Paige (Joshua) Boor and great grandchildren. Her sister Lavada Yancey, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. 

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her camp in the Adirondacks. 

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Private graveside services were held Tuesday at South Lyons Cemetery. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wamsley, Kenneth L. 

October 29, 1963 – April 19, 2024 WILLIAMSON: Kenneth passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the age of 60. He was predeceased by his father Ellis Wamsley and sister Rhonda Thumbtzen. Kenneth is survived by his mother Doris Wamsley; brother, Jeffrey Wamsley; sister-in-law, Judy Wamsley; sons, Randy Wamsley and Timothy Wamsley; aunts, Georgina Minier […]

Read More
Chardeen, Janice, (DeMinck) 

WILLIAMSON: Age 89, Passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024. Born March 1935 and was a Registered Nurse. Survived by Cheryl (Jim) Ferrell of Florida, Frank (Sue) Chardeen of Williamson. Grandchildren Betty Rose Chardeen, Mary (Bruce) Griffin, Frank Chardeen, Ronald Chardeen and her special neighbors. Predeceased by her husband Frank (Brunk) Chardeen, sons Nicholas Chardeen, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square