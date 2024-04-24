Boor, Christina E.

LYONS: Passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the age of 89. She was born in Huron, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Poole) Mundy. She was predeceased by her husband, Royal Boor; brothers: Elwood (Helen) Mundy and James (Jane) Mundy. Sister: Frieda (Douglas) Garland. She is survived by her children, Gary Boor and Yvonne (Tom) Conaway, Grandchildren: Megan (Mark) Mathews, Tom (Katlyn) Conaway, Brenda (Wesley) Boor, Paige (Joshua) Boor and great grandchildren. Her sister Lavada Yancey, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her camp in the Adirondacks.

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Private graveside services were held Tuesday at South Lyons Cemetery. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.