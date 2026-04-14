Bornheimer, Carole Elizabeth Simmons

Lyons - Carole Elizabeth Simmons Bornheimer passed peacefully on April 12,2026, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, with her family by her side.

Carole was born on November 3, 1947, the oldest daughter of Alfred and Leona Jones Simmons.

She was a lifelong resident of Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School in 1966.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Harold Bornheimer, her children, Tracy (David) Murphy, Susan (Rob) Cowley, Mary Ufholz, son Josef (Michelle) Ufholz, step children, Edward, Rick and Betty Bornheimer.

She will be greatly missed by her 15 grandchildren: Ciera, Ramsey, Zane, Holli, Jordan, Mykael, Maxx, Derrick, Aubrey, Dillon, Jacob, Maddie, Nate, Caitlyn, and Skye, 8 Great grandchildren: Piper, Larkin, Oliver, Tyler, Sophie, Maverick, Milo, Leilani.

Carole was an avid bowler, loved puzzles, FarmVille, gardening, camping, a good cup of coffee and playing her keyboard and singing in the family band at River Rd. She worked for, and retired from the Newark Developmental Center and the Cobblestone House 104, where she took care of her second family. After she retired, she purchased a hotdog wagon and enjoyed selling them in the park in Lyons. She enjoyed her role as “Grams” and later as “GiGi”. She adored and was so proud of each and every one of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and never passed up a game, concert or dance recital.

Carole was a proud Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed watching games with family on Sundays, she always looked forward to the occasional breakfast or lunch with her sisters. She was known for her famous Christmas sugar cookies. Carole will be missed by her sisters Judy (Jerry) Welch, Rosie (Mike) Lagana- Witter and her brother Alan (Polly) Simmons, many nieces and nephews, cousins, Mother-in-law Dorothy Bornheimer, and many many friends. Carole was predeceased by her mother, Leona, father Al, step mother Olive, and her beloved dogs Bella and Mollie.

Calling hours will be held at Weeks- Keyser Funeral Home on Saturday April 18th from 10 am -12 pm with a service to follow. Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery with a reception at the Lyons VFW immediately following. At the family’s request and in honor of Carole, please wear your Bills attire or red, white and blue.

Donations can be made in Carole’s memory to the Wayne County Humane Society.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com