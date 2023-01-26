Powered by Dark Sky
January 26th 2023, Thursday
Bornheimer, Joyce I. 

by WayneTimes.com
January 26, 2023

SAVANNAH: Joyce I. Bornheimer, 82, of Savanah, passed away Sunday, January 22, in Newark, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rose, August 5, 1940, daughter of the late Nathan Austin, and Nina Hurd Austin. She retired from Sodus Community Hospital as Environmental Services Crew Member. She was a member of the Sodus Point Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, marbles, quilting, puzzles, and many more fun activities.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ross Bornheimer.

Survived by her daughter, Marlena (Greg) Sells, and son, Douglas Bornheimer, grandchildren, Sam Bornheimer, Faith Bornheimer, Lilly Bornheimer, Aaron Sells, and Sarah Sells, along with great grandchild, Elias Bornheimer, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Arline Perce, and brother Leon (Karen) Austin.

Calling hours will take place at the Rose Free Methodist Church, 10677 Wolcott Road, Rose, NY, Friday, January 27, 1:00-3:00 with a service at 3:00, burial to follow at the Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Joyces name, they may do so to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, stjude.org. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com

