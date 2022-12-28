Powered by Dark Sky
December 29th 2022, Thursday
Bornheimer, Ross A. 

December 28, 2022

SAVANNAH: Ross A. Bornheimer, 80, of Savannah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born in Clyde, March 16, 1942, son of the late John Bornheimer Sr., and Sherry Bornheimer. Prior to retirement he was employed at Kodak as a machine mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, comic book collecting and hunting.

He is predeceased by several siblings.

Survived by his wife, Joyce Austin Bornheimer, daughter, Merlena (Greg) Sells, son, Douglas Bornheimer, grandchildren, Sam Bornheimer, Faith Bornheimer, Aaron Sells, Lilly Bornheimer, Sarah Sells, great grandchild, Elias Bornheimer, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A calling hour took place, Thursday, December 22, 11:00 AM, with a funeral service at noon, at the Rose Free Methodist Church, 10677 Wolcott Road, Rose, NY,  burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Ross’s name they may do so to the Rose Free Methodist Church. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com

