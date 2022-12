LYONS/PALMYRA: Deborah L. Davis, 64, died December 20, 2022. Services at the convenience of the family. Deb was born in Lyons, March 1, 1958, daughter of Duane and Eleanor Tyler Wirth. She loves baking and had worked at Esters Restaurant , in Pennsylvania. She loved her children and grandchildren. She lived in Lyons originally then […]