What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Borza, Sandra A. (Westlake) 

September 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

BRADFORD, PA / SODUS, NY: Sandra “Sandy” Borza, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with her family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 10, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY.  A memorial service will follow at noon at the church. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 11, at Fort Hill Cemetery, 19 Fort Street, Auburn, NY.

Sandy was born on October 29, 1944, in Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Helen M. (Ennis) Westlake. She was a1962 graduated of Sherwood High School and attended Bryant & Stratton College in Syracuse. She spent much of her career as a private duty nurse in the Bradford, PA area, where her compassion and dedication touched many lives.

She loved to travel and cherished every moment with her sisters and brother, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Guided by a deep devotion to God, she spent countless hours volunteering at parish events, outreach to those in need, and church social groups.  A long-time member of several church circles, community clubs, and service organizations, Sandy was celebrated for her gentle spirit, her devotion to family and her quiet strength.

She is survived by her children; Tony (Cheri), Elizabeth (Leslie), Andrea and Mary Borza; her sisters Donna Stickler and Roberta “Bobbie” (Charlie) Valentine; and her brother Ronald (Romayne) Westlake. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins who will carry her memory forward with love.

Sandy was predeceased by her son Matthew Borza and her sister Diane Westlake.

Sandy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for and loved Sandy while she was ill.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.