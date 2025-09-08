Borza, Sandra A. (Westlake) 

BRADFORD, PA / SODUS, NY: Sandra “Sandy” Borza, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with her family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 10, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY. A memorial service will follow at noon at the church. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 11, at Fort Hill Cemetery, 19 Fort Street, Auburn, NY.

Sandy was born on October 29, 1944, in Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Helen M. (Ennis) Westlake. She was a1962 graduated of Sherwood High School and attended Bryant & Stratton College in Syracuse. She spent much of her career as a private duty nurse in the Bradford, PA area, where her compassion and dedication touched many lives.

She loved to travel and cherished every moment with her sisters and brother, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Guided by a deep devotion to God, she spent countless hours volunteering at parish events, outreach to those in need, and church social groups. A long-time member of several church circles, community clubs, and service organizations, Sandy was celebrated for her gentle spirit, her devotion to family and her quiet strength.

She is survived by her children; Tony (Cheri), Elizabeth (Leslie), Andrea and Mary Borza; her sisters Donna Stickler and Roberta “Bobbie” (Charlie) Valentine; and her brother Ronald (Romayne) Westlake. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins who will carry her memory forward with love.

Sandy was predeceased by her son Matthew Borza and her sister Diane Westlake.

Sandy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for and loved Sandy while she was ill.