Bosje, M. Elaine (Wideman, née Shupe)

MARION: Maurine Elaine Bosje passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at age 92. Elaine was born on January 13, 1933, to Byron and Edna (Hallman) Shupe in Colfax Township, Michigan. She was raised with her four siblings on a family farm in Bad Axe, Michigan until they moved to Cambier Rd, Marion in 1941.

Elaine was Valedictorian of her graduating class from Newark High School in 1950. She continued her education at Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana where she earned a degree in music. During her college years, Elaine met her first love, Glenn C. Wideman (d. 1977), who attended a nearby university. They were married on September 3, 1955, in Newark, New York and began their life together in Coldwater, Michigan before moving to Palmyra, New York in the early 1960’s.

Following Glenn’s passing, Elaine pursued training in office administration and worked in that capacity for JD Chapman Agency in Macedon until her retirement. Elaine enjoyed traveling

with her daughter and going on trips with her many friends from the local Senior Center. In her spare time, she liked to read, crochet, play piano, and tend to her garden. Elaine was blessed by love again when she met Henry J. Bosje at her new church home, East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church. They were married there on January 4, 2003. Elaine’s family is grateful for the love and companionship extended to her by the Bosje family during their 22 years together.

In her final years, Elaine was happiest when she had the opportunity to sit at a piano and play one of the many hymns she remembered from her time as organist and pianist at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and previously at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Newark, NY.

In addition to her parents and her first husband, Elaine is predeceased by her brother, Glen Shupe. She is survived by her husband, Henry; her son David (Jennifer) Wideman and daughter Cheryl (Patrick Smith) Vlahos; her grandchildren Bradley and Michael (Susannah Katz) Wideman, Eleni and Evan Vlahos; her sister Genevieve Ellis and her brothers Richard (Barbara)

Shupe and John (Audrey) Shupe; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be no prior calling hours. A service will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, May 10, 2025, at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY

14522.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church or to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com