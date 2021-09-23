Powered by Dark Sky
Boss, Shirley M.

by WayneTimes.com
September 23, 2021

 LYONS: Shirley Boss, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home in Lyons.

Friends are invited to her funeral service at 1 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen St., in Lyons.  Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to JM Murray Center, Attn: C.O.O., 823 NYS RT 13, Cortland, NY 13045 or to Autism Services of the Finger Lakes at Happiness House, Attn:  Cheryl L. Coppola, 731 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Mrs. Boss was born on October 16, 1927 the daughter of the late Frederick and Edna Oakleaf Miller in Lyons, NY.  She was a graduate of Lyons High School.  For many years, she worked in the office of Gansz Insurance.  Over her 76 years of membership at the First Presbyterian Church she held many positions including Church Secretary and Elder.  IN 2012, she was honored with the Woman of Faith Award.

She is survived by daughter Rebecca (Gary) Bryant; three grandchildren Keith, Susan and Ashley Bryant; two great grandchildren Owen Bryant and Weston Gillett; a sister Marilyn (Robert) Walker; several nieces and nephews.  Shirley was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2004; a brother Robert Miller and a sister Lorraine Wagner.

keysorfuneralhomes.com 

