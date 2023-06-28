Bostic, Minister Armae

LYONS: Minister Armae Bostic went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 26, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by her family.

Minster Bostic was born on May 13, 1952, in Winona, Mississippi to parents Florida Lee Stucking and Jesse Watson. Armae would go on to marry James Bostic and the two moved to New York where they would raise their 4 children. Armae held many jobs throughout her life, all of them service oriented. She was most passionate about feeding those in need in her community. Armae was the Director of the Food Pantry at the Lyons Presbyterian Church from 2006 until 2016 when she retired. Armae was also known in the community for organizing and cooking Christmas Dinner for families in need with her best friend Ms. Mary Pritchett Cole. The two were also known to have some of the best fish fries around.

Armae was one of God’s strongest and most faithful warriors. Despite numerous medical issues, being legally blind, and a recent fall down an elevator shaft, Armae always trusted and praised the Lord and kept a wonderful sense of humor. She would tell anyone and everyone about the goodness of her God. Armae was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist church, an active member of the Inter-Church Council of Lyons, and an Ordained Minister.

Armae was a compassionate woman with a bright smile and a love of laughter. She was the rock of her family, and she will be so greatly missed. Armae is survived by her sisters: Caroline(Diane and Sharon), Janit, Willie Mae and Pearl Ann; children: James T Bostic Sr, Michael (Hope) Bostic, and Arlisa (Fletcher) Streeter; Grandchildren: Matthew, James Jr, Kanisha, Charlie, Calvin, Jaleesa, Jazzmine, Tyrell, Chantel, Rasheé, Keith, Kimethy and Felicia; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Armae is predeceased by her grandmother, Binnie Holmes; parents, Florida Lee and Jesse; Former husband, James Bostic; Sister, Rose; Brothers: John Dylan and Johnny Lee; daughter, Faith Bostic-Tarver; Daughter in law, Elsheray; Grandson, Lee Curtis Tarver; and best friend Mary Pritchett Cole.

In leu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in honor of Armae’s youngest daughter, Faith.

Calling hours will be Friday July 7, 2023, from 4-7pm at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home in Lyons. Services will be held on July 8, 2023, at 11am at the First Baptist Church of Newark, with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons.