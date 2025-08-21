Bostwick, Damian P. 

May 5, 1987 – August 18, 2025

WILLIAMSON: It is with profound love and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Damian Paul Bostwick, who left us far too soon. Damian will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, and unwavering devotion to his family and friends.

Damian found joy in many simple but meaningful things. He loved spending time with his family, sitting by the lake, and enjoying good food. He shared adventures and laughter through countless hours of video games, World of Warcraft, and Dungeons & Dragons with his friends, where his creativity and love of numbers always shone. He especially cherished going to craft festivals with his mom, creating memories full of art, color, and connection.

Damian graduated from Wayne Central High School. He moved on to Monroe Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology, where he graduated with honors attaining a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

He is survived by his loving mother Judith A. Murrell and stepfather Gary A. Murrell; his younger brother Jacob A. Murrell; his devoted wife Devon E. Taylor; his stepmother Mary Bostwick; his aunt and uncle Valerie and Lou Rodriguez; his best friend, Dungeon Master, and cousin Casey Johnson; his godparents Richard and Jean Johnson; as well as all of his other aunts, uncles, and cousins, too many to list. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Bostwick.

Damian’s warmth, humor, and generosity touched everyone he met. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, August 29, 2025, 10 AM to Noon at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY. A graveside service will follow at Walworth Cemetery, Walworth, NY. Following the graveside service a celebration of life will be held at Judy’s home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Damian’s memory to the Lipson Cancer Center at Rochester Regional Health.

