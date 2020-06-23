Bouchard, Ronald L. 

WILLIAMSON: Went home to be reunited with the love of his life on (Tuesday) June 23, 2020 at age 80. Predeceased by his wife, Lillian Bouchard in 2013. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Michelle (Donny) LeBerth; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Zachary, and Jesse. Per Ronald’s wishes, all services will be private. Burial will take place in Lake View Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Williamson United Methodist Church: 4146 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com