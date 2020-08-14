Boughton, Betty

NEWARK: Betty Boughton, 84, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday (Aug. 17th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday (Aug. 18th) at 11 AM with the Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Mrs. Boughton was born on May 3, 1936 in Potsdam, New York, the daughter of Frank and Rose Sova Casselman. She had worked at the Newark State School before starting a job at Ray-Glo Foods. She retired in 2001. Betty is survived by four sons Ronald (Wanda) Jr. of Newark, Michael (Audrey) of Newark, Douglas (Jolen) of Newark and Bryan (Laura) of Avon; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; a sister Stella Ward of Geneva; a brother Merle (Yolanda) Casselman of Newark. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Boughton, Sr. in 1976; six brothers Eugene, Howard, Robert, Kenneth, William and Leon Casselman; a sister Virginia Clemons. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com