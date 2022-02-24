Bouwens, Chad G. “Cleatus”

NEWARK: Chad G. Bouwens, 41, passed away on February 23, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of life will be held from 4 to 9 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Marbletown Fire Department, 6461 Silver Hill Rd., Newark, NY 14513.

Chad was born in Newark, NY on June 19, 1980 the son of Joyce Hill and Gregory Bouwens. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1999. He loved fishing, Bingo and the Casinos. An avid bowler, he was in several leagues over the years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially when playing wii. He was known for his punctuality, being on time to everything was very important.

Mr. Bouwens is survived by his life partner Kim Mollenkopf of Newark; his mother Joyce Hill of N. Rose; father Gregory Bouwens of E. Palmyra; three siblings Kenneth (Kayliegh) Bouwens, Dakota Bouwens, and Whisper (Brandon) Brown; his best friend Justin Blanchard; many nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and other family members.

