Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 21st 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Bouwens, Jacob M. “Jake”

by WayneTimes.com
September 21, 2020

PALMYRA/NEWARK: Jacob M. Bouwens “Jake”, 91, died Saturday (September 19, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends are invited his a funeral service at 1 PM on Saturday(Sept. 26th) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St. in Newark.  Face masks will be required. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513. Mr. Bouwens was born in Newark on November 8, 1928 the son of the late Jacob and Luella Tidd Bouwens. At the age of 16, Jake left school to help support the family. He started his 50 year career at Bloomer Brothers. He retired in 1992 from FoldPak. During that time he returned to complete his degree. From 1950 through 1952 he served in the US Army.  He married Suzanne Capwell on September 28, 1957. Together they raised two children. Jake was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Newark where he was a long time member of the Choir and a member of the Vestry. He was a member of the American Legion, August Mauer Post #286 and the  Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #1249. He loved hunting, gardening and camping. Mr. Bouwens is survived by his wife Suzanne “Sue”; two children Barbara Miller and John (Laura) Bouwens both of Newark; four grandchildren Holly (Todd) Syron, Andrew Miller, Joshua Bouwens and Anna Bouwens; two great grandchildren; a brother William (Jolene) Bouwens of Honeoye; a sister Maude Finch of Newark. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Robert Bouwens. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. […]

Read More
Salerno, Joseph J.

CLYDE: Joseph J. Salerno, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 23rd  from 5 to 7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W.  Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday (Sept. 24th) at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square