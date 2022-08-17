Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 17th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bouwens, Laura Sproul

by WayneTimes.com
August 17, 2022

NEWARK: Age 54, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home in Newark,

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY.   Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Laura was born in Newark, NY on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Gary and Nancy Westfall Sproul. She graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1986. In 1989, Laura graduated from SUNY Alfred and earned her B.S. in Nursing from  SUNY Brockport in 1990. On September 21, 1991 she married John Bouwens. Most recently she was the school nurse at Perkins  Elemtery School. Laura was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newark. Over the years, she was very active with the Girl Scouts. Laura loved hosting and organizing  parties, family dinners and game nights.

She is survived by her husband John Bouwens, two children Joshua and Anna Bouwens; her father Gary Sproul; two brothers Stephen (Kris) Sproul and Matthew and (Khristeen) Sproul; many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bouwens, Laura Sproul

NEWARK: Age 54, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home in Newark, Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY.   Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be […]

Read More
Childs, Claire DuPlessis

NEWARK: Claire DuPlessis Childs, 85, a resident of Newark, NY and formerly a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY, surrounded by her loving family.   Born on February 4, 1937 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square