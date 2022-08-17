Bouwens, Laura Sproul

NEWARK: Age 54, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home in Newark,

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Laura was born in Newark, NY on August 13, 1968, the daughter of Gary and Nancy Westfall Sproul. She graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1986. In 1989, Laura graduated from SUNY Alfred and earned her B.S. in Nursing from SUNY Brockport in 1990. On September 21, 1991 she married John Bouwens. Most recently she was the school nurse at Perkins Elemtery School. Laura was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newark. Over the years, she was very active with the Girl Scouts. Laura loved hosting and organizing parties, family dinners and game nights.

She is survived by her husband John Bouwens, two children Joshua and Anna Bouwens; her father Gary Sproul; two brothers Stephen (Kris) Sproul and Matthew and (Khristeen) Sproul; many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com