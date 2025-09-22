What are you looking for?

Bowen, Charles Lee

September 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NORTH ROSE: Charles Lee Bowen, 89, of North Rose, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 11th, 2025. He was born in St. Paris, Ohio, son of the late Clarence C. Bowen, and Oceana Price Bowen. Charles was a guardian of local history and family stories and legacies; he likewise

fostered and studied some of the connections his family shared to moments of victory and turmoil in US history. He was proud of his service in the Air Force Reserves, the Lions Club, and the local zoning board. In his youth, Charles was an adept sheep breeder reaching heights of acclaim in the 4H community. Charles worked and retired from Durkee Foods as an operations manager in quality control and shared his favorite parts of the company with loved ones. Charles was an avid sailor and an active member of the Sodus Bay Yacht Club, but his favorite times were spent with his dogs and family at their cottage in the Ottawa Valley. He also served as a faithful member of

the North Rose United Methodist Church for 59 years. He was a woodworker, fisherman, Buckeyes fan, mushroom forager, traveler, teacher, and guide; but Charles will be remembered most for his love of a joke, practical nature, and as caretaker of family legacy.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patti Evans Bowen who he met at the Ohio State University, children, Dawn Schwind of Walworth NY, and Craig (Peggy) Bowen of Youngsville NC, sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Spurlock of Bainbridge NY, grandchildren, Evan(Rachel) Schwind PhD, Kyler (Lorna) Schwind, Collin (Claire) Bowen, Ryan (Galina) Bowen PhD, great grandson, Bowen Schwind, his nephews, as well as his faithful companion Abbie.

Calling hours will be held Friday October 3rd, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, with a service to follow on Saturday, October 4th at 1:00 PM at the North Rose United Methodist Church. For those wishing to make contributions in Charle’s name they may do so to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N Main St, North Rose, NY 14516, or the Rose Historical Society, 5016 N Main St. North Rose, NY 14516.

www.catoredcreek.com

