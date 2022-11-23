SAVANNAH: Age 87, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Jeanne was born March 17, 1935, in Montezuma, New York to the late Richard and Eva (Dickens) Vreeland. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty five years, George Bowen.

Jeanne was a graduate of Savannah High School. She worked for New York Telephone as an operator and General Electric before devoting her time to raising her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wigle; sons; Kevin (Wendy) Bowen and Erick Bowen; grandchildren, Derick (Joshua) Wigle-Harris, Amanda Wigle, Tyler Cuddeback, Alexander Bowen, Courtney Bowen, Emma Bowen, Zackery Bowen; siblings, Richard (Barbara) Vreeland, Bette (Joseph) Fratangelo, Sharon (Paul) Ferindino, and Jim (Kathy) Vreeland; and extended family and friends.

Jeanne was predeceased by her brothers, Terry Vreeland and Dennis Vreeland; and her son-in-law, Richard Wigle.

A private graveside service and interment was held at Crusoe Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.