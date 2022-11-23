Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 23rd 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Bowen, Jeanne

by WayneTimes.com
November 23, 2022

SAVANNAH: Age 87, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Jeanne was born March 17, 1935, in Montezuma, New York to the late Richard and Eva (Dickens) Vreeland. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty five years, George Bowen.

Jeanne was a graduate of Savannah High School. She worked for New York Telephone as an operator and General Electric before devoting her time to raising her family. 

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wigle; sons; Kevin (Wendy) Bowen and Erick Bowen; grandchildren, Derick (Joshua) Wigle-Harris, Amanda Wigle, Tyler Cuddeback, Alexander Bowen, Courtney Bowen, Emma Bowen, Zackery Bowen; siblings, Richard (Barbara) Vreeland, Bette (Joseph) Fratangelo, Sharon (Paul) Ferindino, and Jim (Kathy) Vreeland; and extended family and friends. 

Jeanne was predeceased by her brothers, Terry Vreeland and Dennis Vreeland; and her son-in-law, Richard Wigle.

A private graveside service and interment was held at Crusoe Cemetery. 

Memorial donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Bowen, Jeanne

SAVANNAH: Age 87, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Jeanne was born March 17, 1935, in Montezuma, New York to the late Richard and Eva (Dickens) Vreeland. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty five years, George Bowen. Jeanne was a graduate of […]

Read More
Pitts, David D. 

CLYDE/NEWARK: David D. Pitts, 74 died on September 25, 2022 at his home in Clyde. A graveside funeral service will be held at a day and time to be announced at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, New York. David was born in Wolcott, NY on June 13, 1948, the son of the late […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square