Bowen, Martha J.

CLYDE: Martha died on July 28, 2021 peacefully with family by her side. She was 91 years old.

Friends may call on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11 AM. Burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery in Clyde, NY.

Martha was born on May 21, 1930 the daughter of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Roberts Niepling. In her early years she would go camping in the Adirondacks and Fair Haven for many wonderful times. She loved gardening and canning. She had the most beautiful flower beds. Her love of gardening is now enjoyed by her kids and grandkids. She worked at Sarah Coventry for years. Her last job was at the Clyde elementary school where she loved being around the kids. Martha loved her church, and the friends she made there. She enjoyed helping with church dinners and fundraisers. Martha was on a women’s bowling league for years. We remember her taking us to the bowling alley for Jr. Bowling on Saturdays.

She was a good cook. Her mac ‘n cheese and lemon meringue pies were some of the best! She enjoyed cooking and baking with our grandmothers on special occasions. It was awesome to smell what was coming out of the kitchen. Family was important to her!

She is survived by her children Valerie Hanas, (Larry), Jerry Munson (Linda), Charlie Munson (Lori Ann), Marsha Plucinik (Dennis). She has 22 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Her legacy will live on for generations! She is predeceased by her brother and sister.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home