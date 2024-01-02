Bower, David “Hutch” 

WOLCOTT: Age 87, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the DeMay Living Center.

Hutch was born on June 18, 1936 in Wolcott the son of the late Willard and Gladys Krusemark-Bower. He was a 1956 graduate of Leavenworth Central. He served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961 earning the rank of SN. He owned and operated, with Mary Lou, Hutch’s Dairy, where they were known by everyone in the area as “milkman” and “milklady” and he retired from E & V Energy after 33 years of service

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 65 plus years, Mary Lou (Hanneman); his daughters Pam Rounsville and Micky (Joe) DeSain; a cousin Doris (Maurie) Dzwigal; grandchildren Brandon and Josh DeSain, Kim (Dex) Santos and Steph (Chadd) Farrar; Great grandchildren Zsyla, Daxyn, Wyatt, and Audrey; nieces Karlene ( Lisa) Early; nephew Jim (Alice) Early; great nieces and nephews Ryan and Rachel Early; brother-in-law, Robert Hanneman, a daughter–in-law Melinda; and a host of close friends.

Besides his parents, Hutch is predeceased by a sister Bev; a son David; a son-in-law Jerry.

Hutch was a lifetime resident of Wolcott and a member of the Wolcott Fire Department for 58 years and also the Wayne County Fire Chief’s Association. He enjoyed his trips to the camp, “up north” traveling with Mary Lou and trips to the island with friends. When he wasn’t taking care of his home and lawn, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, watched sports and NASCAR racing. Family and friends were the most important part of his life.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 1 – 3 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street. Memorial service will follow at 3 at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Wolcott Fire Hall, 6162 W. Port Bay Rd., Wolcott.

Hutch’s family request memorial contributions be directed to either; Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105 or DeMay Living Center Att; Bilz Unit, 100 Sunset Dr., Newark, NY 14513.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the DeMay Living Center for their care and concern.