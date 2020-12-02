Bower, Jr., David (Dave) H.

WOLCOTT, NY/TUCSON, AZ: age 60, was born December 13, 1959. Dave passed away at his home in Tucson, AZ on October 29th. Dave is survived by his wife, Melinda (Verduzco); his parents, David (Hutch) and Mary Lou; sisters, Pam Rounsville and Micky (Joe) DeSain; daughters, Kimberly (Dexter) Santos and Stephanie (Chadd) Farrar; several cousins, nephews and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Jerry Rounsville. Dave was so proud and loved his grandchildren and nephews so much. Dave was born in Portmouth, VA. He grew up in Wolcott, NY and graduated from North Rose-Wolcott High School. He then moved to San Diego, CA, where he started his career with General Dynamics and then to Raytheon Technologies. He obtained Electrical and Project Engineer degrees. Dave moved to Tucson, where he continued working and retired from Raytheon. Dave enjoyed biking, golfing, camping and traveling with Melinda. Most of all Dave loved spending time with his family. Dave was known for his big smile. He always made everyone feel at ease. There was a private memorial service in Tucson and there will also be a service in Wolcott to celebrate Dave’s life, on a future date. Donations can be made to Casa De La Hospice of Tucson or your local Hospice organization. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.