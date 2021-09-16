Bowerman, Richard David

MARION: Richard passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 at age 82. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late David and Leta Bowerman. Predeceased by his loving wife Dona. Survived by his daughters, Whitney Bowerman (Steven Mateo) and Tanya (Steve) Hasseler; sons Christopher Bowerman; James (Anna) Bowerman; grandsons, Donavyn and Darryn Mateo, James Jr. and Nathaniel Bowerman; granddaughters, Sophia and Sienna Hasseler, Candice Bowerman.

Richard worked for Gleason Works for 38 years, he enjoyed catching up with his friends in Ontario, NY, playing bingo and going to the races.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10AM to 1PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be directed to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.