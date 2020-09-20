Bowerman, Shirley Mae Beard

MACEDON/FARMINGTON: Shirley passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at age 91. She was born on September 22, 1928 to Mildred Thompson Beard and Melville Beard. She was also predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Ralph E. Bowerman; sisters, Evelyn Newman, Janet Bulman and her brother, James Beard; and many other beloved family members. Shirley aka: Mom, Grandma, Great Great, Aunt Shirley loved her family more than anything else. She lived her life partnering with Ralph on their dairy farm, raising her 3 children, loving her grandchildren, and every friend they brought home. Their home was always open for a full meal, cup of tea, a listening ear and wise counsel. Shirley had the ability to make every person feel as though they were the most special in the world, because each one was. She was involved in many activities during her lifetime, including being a 50 plus member of Gah a yan duk chapter of OES, member of South Perinton United Methodist Church, Board of elections Poll worker, Victor-Farmington Sr. Citizens. Shirley was the hostess of countless family holidays, an amazing cook, tireless berry picker, bookkeeper and a woman of kindness, integrity, selflessness and humor. Shirley is survived by her children, Roger (Sheila) Bowerman, Gerald (Linda) Bowerman and Joy (Arnie) Pechler; grandchildren, Colleen Bowerman, Michael Bowerman, Jennifer (Dennis) Harosia, Arnie (Shannon) Pechler, IV, Elliotte Bowerman, Adrienne Bowerman, and Nathan (Jackie) Bowerman; great grandchildren, Sage, Myrrhia, Kirra Mae, Kori, Kasy, Savannah, Liliana, and Brooklyn; great great grandchildson, Stu; sisters and brothers-in-law, June Bowerman, Kathy and Dick Maltman and Joe Bulman. All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Shirley’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.