Bowker, Mary Lou (Joslyn) 

SAVANNAH: Mary Lou Bowker, 88, passed away Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Demay Living Center, with her family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the Norton Funeral Home 13081 Church St., Savannah, NY. A service will immediately follow at 6:00PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 10:00AM at the Butler Savannah Cemetery, Rte. 89, Savannah, NY.

Mary Lou was born in Buffalo, NY, September 6, 1936, the daughter of late Herbert and Thelma (Loomis) Joslyn. She was a factory worker for Parker Hannifin in Clyde for many years. She enjoyed shopping and casinos and never missed an opportunity to stop to shop or do a little gambling.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters; Linda Weiskopff, Debbie Fenner and Tammy Currier, son; Joseph Bowker, III, her sister; Carol Hawrelak, brother; Jerry (Sally) Joslyn, grandchildren; Chris Ellis, Jeffrey Weiskopff, Leyla Mutlu, Tiffany Bowker Gnau, Paige Ferge, Larry, Brandon, and Nathan Currier, several great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 2017 and beloved daughter Pamella in 1964.

Family requests donations be made to the Savannah Family of God Church, 13165 E. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146.