Bowker, Richard

NEWARK: Richard Bowker, 86, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Strong West Hospital in Brockport.

Friends may call from 4-7PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Face masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Newark Elks Scholarship Fund, 223 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513

Dick was born in Gorham, NY on December 3, 1935, the son of the late Hubert and Dorothy Johnson Bowker. For many years he was a sales and inventory manager at Sarah Coventry. He later became a I.T. Programmer for Ontario County. For many years in his retirement, he was the Secretary for the Newark B.P.O.E. #1249 Elks Lodge. A communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark, he served on the Finance Committee and Sunday Counting Team.

Mr. Bowker is survived by four children Connie (Craig) Syron of Newark, Daniel (Jackie) Bowker of NC, Daryl (Amy) Bowker of Victor and Cheryl (Michael) Call of Rochester; twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Deloras in 2013; a sister Lois Atkinson.

