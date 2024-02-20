Bowman,  Denise M. (Fisher) 

PALMYRA: Denise Bowman, 57, passed away, Friday, February 16, 2024 in Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 16 from 3 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. Sodus. Following the calling hours, there will be a celebration of Denise’s life at the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Rd Sodus.

Denise was born on April 23, 1966 in Sodus, the daughter of John and Barbara Lengle – Fisher. She was a 1984 graduate of Sodus Central School. She worked as a director of support for NYS Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark. She was a loving and compassionate woman who loved to help people.

She is survived by her loving and supportive daughter Christina Bowman; her father John; sisters Susan (Alan) Culbertson and Debbie (Abe) Quinones; a brother David (Janet Blankenship) Fisher; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Denise is preceded in death by her mother Barbara.