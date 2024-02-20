Bowman,  Denise M. (Fisher) 

PALMYRA: Denise Bowman, 57, passed away, Friday, February 16, 2024 in Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 16 from 3 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. Sodus. Following the calling hours, there will be a celebration of Denise’s life at the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Rd Sodus.
Denise was born on April 23, 1966 in Sodus, the daughter of John and Barbara Lengle – Fisher. She was a 1984 graduate of Sodus Central School. She worked as a director of support for NYS Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark. She was a loving and compassionate woman who loved to help people.
She is survived by her loving and supportive daughter Christina Bowman; her father John; sisters Susan (Alan) Culbertson and Debbie (Abe) Quinones; a brother David (Janet Blankenship) Fisher; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Denise is preceded in death by her mother Barbara.
ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Sarah M. Knight, 23, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Church of Christ, 219 West Avenue, Newark, NY for Sarah’s memorial service. Sarah Marie Knight, born on May 16, 2000, to Lewis and Paula Knight, was a cherished […]
SAVANNAH,NY: Gladys M. Williams, 81 passed away Friday, February 17, at Rochester General Hospital she died peacefully with her family by her side. Gladys family request Memorial contributions be directed to the St Jude’s Foundation Friends and family are invited to call Friday February 23, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pusateri […]