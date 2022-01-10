Bowman, Edward Arthur

WOLCOTT: Was born on March 24, 1963 in Gouverneur, NY to Raymond E. Bowman and Jeanne E. (Hentz) Bowman. Ed passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2022 at Newark-Wayne Hospital at the age of 58. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond E. Bowman and leaves behind his mother, Jeanne E. Legacy; 5 children, Jennifer L. Jarvis (Bowman) (Robbie), Edward A. Bowman Jr. (Beverly), David Bowman, Skyler A. Bowman and Nikolas R. Bowman; 7 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, William Bowman (Tissie), Timothy Bowman (Doreen), Wayne Bowman (Julie), Carol Deuel (Jim), Dawn Shove (Bruce Jr.); several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Ed was also married to Kristy Martens for 20 years and was married to Robin Bowman for 10 years. He enjoyed volunteering for the radio station in Newark, NY, counseling for the jail and Wayne Behavioral Health in Lyons, NY. He enjoyed spending time with his children, whether it was ball games, just sitting at home or talking on the phone. He also enjoyed bidding sites as a little hobby.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.