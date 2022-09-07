Bowman, Thomas “Tom” E. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 2, 2022 at age 41.

Predeceased by his daughter: Rylee Bowman

Tom was a very charismatic and loving individual. He would help anyone in need and loved to make others laugh. “He would literally give the shirt off his back…” Tom lived and breathed BUFFALO BILLS.

Survived by his loving wife: Heidi Bloss Bowman; parents: Timothy and Doreen (O’Shea) Bowman, Sr.; adored daughter: Audrina Bowman; loving step children: Charles Formicola, Samantha, Emily, and Alexander Kozak; grandmother: Jeanne (Darrell) Legacy; siblings: Timothy, Jr. (Amber), Robert (Lauren), Scott (Carrie) Bowman; Autumn (Richie) Leisenring, April (Katie) and Roxanne Bowman; father and mother in law: Alan and Carol Bloss; several brothers and sisters in laws; special loved nieces and nephews; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Friday) September 9, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A graveside service will be held on (Saturday) September 10, 2022 at 10am at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Webster, NY. Family is encouraging friends to wear Buffalo Bills sports apparel to services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Tom can be made to: Williamson Central Schools, Attn: Skyler Marie Hill Memorial Scholarship: P.O. Box 900, Williamson, NY 14589.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com