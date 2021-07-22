Boyce, Milton George

WEBSTER: Milton George Boyce, a resident of Webster, NY died July 18, 2021. He was born January 31, 1937 in Westfield, PA. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked over 35 years at Rochester Telephone Company. Milton was known for his great sense of humour, his musical talents and could always be found tending to his beautiful vegetable garden.

Mr. Boyce is survived by the Mother of his children Barbara Boyce and his four children, Scot Boyce (Kelly), Heather Krochmalech (Robert), Craig Boyce and Colleen Boyce. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Thomas Krochmalech, Michael Krochmalech, Nicholas Krochmalech and River Boyce.

To honour their Father and Grandfather’s memory you may make a donation to, Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Memorial Services and a celebration of Milton’s life will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.