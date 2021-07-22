Boyce, Milton George

WEBSTER: Milton George Boyce, a resident of Webster, NY died July 18, 2021. He was born January 31, 1937 in Westfield, PA. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked over 35 years at Rochester Telephone Company. Milton was known for his great sense of humour, his musical talents and could always be found tending to his beautiful vegetable garden.
Mr. Boyce is survived by the Mother of his children Barbara Boyce and his four children, Scot Boyce (Kelly), Heather Krochmalech (Robert), Craig Boyce and Colleen Boyce. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Thomas Krochmalech, Michael Krochmalech, Nicholas Krochmalech and River Boyce.
To honour their Father and Grandfather’s memory you may make a donation to, Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Memorial Services and a celebration of Milton’s life will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
ALTON: 58, completed his journey here on earth on July 21, 2021 after a brief stay at DeMay Living Center, surrounded by his loving parents and devoted and caring sister, Dawn. He has joined his brothers, Chuckie and Ron whom predeceased him. Ricky was born in Oswego, NY on March 3, 1963 and attended Sodus […]
NEWARK: Elaine E. Manes , age 67 died 9 July 2021. Services at a later date, burial in Newark cemetery. Elaine was born in Waverley, August 29, 1953 daughter of the late Lawrence Reeves and Jean Cornell Reeves Sipes. She worked as a cashier in a number of stores. She lived in S. & North […]