Boyd, Donald

"Though my flesh and my heart fail, God is the rock of my heart, my portion forever" Psalm 73:26

FAIRPORT: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Charles Boyd on March 18, 2025 at the age of 91. He passed peacefully in his own bed. Donald, known to the many who loved him as Young Don Boyd was a gentle, hard-working and well-loved man who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Doris; his 5 children; Dawn (Daryl), Charles “Chip” (Cathy), Denise (Marty), Diane (Gregg), and Stephen (Michelle); as well as 12 cherished grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Father Donald Charles, his Mother Katherine “Kitty”, and his sister Elaine (Boyd) Flynn.

Donald’s Grandparents emigrated from Scotland to Ripley, Ontario Canada where the Boyd family co-owned a large dairy farm. His dad, Donald, Sr., opened new Loblaws Supermarket stores throughout Canada which brought his parent’s to the USA. Young Don was born and grew up in Niagara Falls, New York. He went to West High School in Rochester, NY where he discovered his passion and played as an outfielder on the baseball team. He spent every summer back on the family farm alongside his cousins milking dairy cows, feeding chickens and helping to plant corn, flax and much more. A farm boy at heart, he loved his time spent on the farm. After graduation, he joined the Army where he was devoted to his work as the Company Clerk in West Germany and received the National Defense Service Medal during the Korean War.

Honorably discharged from the Army in 1955, Young Don began his lifelong career as a Butcher in the Loblaws Supermarket stores in Buffalo, NY. It is here he met his wife Doris and the couple married in 1957. Together they had 5 children. They moved from New York to Southern California in 1965. Young Don would say, “If a man had a trade, he could go anywhere to find work.” He did just that. Applying his craft in the Alpha Beta Grocery stores in the suburbs of Los Angeles, California where he mastered his craft. The couple raised their family and made unforgettable memories. And in 1976, the family moved back to Rochester, New York where Young Don would begin the final chapter of his distinguished career for Wegmans Grocery Stores in Fairport, New York from where he retired in 1998.

Young Don had a humble heart. He gave his time, energy and passion to his love of baseball and children throughout his adult life . The impact he had coaching, umpiring, and mentoring young children would become one of his greatest legacies. He loved his family above all. He inspired his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with his silly sense of humor, his gentle spirit and unwavering love for them all. Young Don’s adventurous spirit and boundless enthusiasm will live on in the hearts of those that loved him… he will be forever young.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Donald will be held at St. Katherine Drexel Parish (St. Patrick’s Church), 52 West Main Street, Macedon, New York 14502 on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 10:30am. Interment will be at Macedon Village Cemetery. Please visit the tribute wall of Donald’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.