Boyd, Doris DeMay

PORT GIBSON: Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by he parents Elden and Mabel DeMay, and brothers Francis DeMay and Robert DeMay. She is survived by her loving companion, Chuck; sister, Flora Straight; brothers Roger DeMay and David DeMay; daughters, Valerie (Mark) Setterlund and Rhonda Presser; son, Brad (Debby) Love; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Doris was the valedictorian of the Macedon High School class of 1951, where she played basketball and was referred to as "Tiger" by her coach. She served our nation through the United State Air Force. She loved to travel and had been to such places as Egypt and Thailand and she made many trips to Las Vegas, Nevada. She spent many years at the owner of Boyd's Ark, a pet shop located in Bismarck, ND. Services will be private.