Boyd, Sr., Ray T. 

NEWARK: Ray T. Boyd Sr., age 67, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in his home, the same place he was born.

Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

Memorials in his name may be made to Newark Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, PO Box 571, Newark, NY 14513.

Ray was born in Newark on September 21, 1955, the son of the late Dexter and Mary Kanode Boyd. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School. After 40 plus years of service, Ray retired from Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark. Ray was a proud member of the Newark Masonic Lodge #83. An avid hunter, he also loved ice fishing and camping.

Ray is survived by two children Ray (Molly) Boyd Jr., and Anna (Jacob) Garlow; four grandchildren Kairi, Johnathan-Ray, Ivan Garlow and Charlotte Boyd; a sister Linda (Dave) Gotshall; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Carol Boyd; a sister Rosalie; three brothers Dick, Ralph, Rudy and Ivan Boyd.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com