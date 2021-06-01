Boyland, Charles D.

SODUS POINT – Charles (Uncle Chuck) D. Boyland, 85, passed away on January 8, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 am in the Church of the Epiphany, Sodus, with military honors to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Huron.

Born in Newcastle, Wyoming, he graduated from high school in New Mexico and later was honorably discharged from service in the US Navy. He later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics with a joint minor in Computer Science and Mathematics. He was employed as a Workforce Management Specialist for Finger Lakes DDSO, as Adjunct Faculty at NYU Graduate School of Business Administration, as Adult Education Instructor in the Rochester City School District, and Tutored at-risk middle and high school students in Wayne County, serving as Tutor for Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County as well.

Chuck was a member of the American Mensa Society. He received the Governor’s Labor Management Achievement Award, the NYS Project REACH Dedication Award, the National Workplace Impact Project Dedication Award, and the CUNY Appreciation Award as Regional Program Director of Federal Distance Learning.

A former communicant of the Catholic Community of the Blessed Trinity, he was active in numerous ministries and as a Finance Council Trustee. His recent membership with the faithful at the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus has been a cherished blessing in the past few years. In his spare time, Chuck was a dedicated organic gardener specializing in herbs and vegetables. He enjoyed spending time in Cape Ann, and being an avid fan of the NY Yankees, and Syracuse University football and basketball teams.

Chuck is survived by his wife Marylyn Ianiri; sons and daughters: Mark Boyland, Colleen, Christopher Ansted, Caroline Jones, Colin Boyland, and Rosemarie Entress; sister, Georgia Pendleton, along with several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Kathleen, and brother, John (Jack) Boyland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604 or to the Daily Mass League, PO Box 18577, Rochester, NY 14618.