January 11th 2021, Monday
Boyland, Charles D.

by WayneTimes.com
January 11, 2021

SODUS POINT: Age 85, Uncle Chuck passed away January 9th at Rochester General Hospital. Chuck is survived by his wife, Marylyn Ianiri; children, Mark, Colleen, Christopher, Caroline, Colin, and Rosemarie Entress; sister, Georgia Pendleton; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Kathleen; and brother, John (Jack) Boyland. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the caring staff of Rochester General Hospital and Lifetime Care of Newark. Funeral Services TBD at a later date in the spring. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Daily Mass League, PO Box 18577, Rochester, NY 14618 or to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be made at www.HSNORTON.com.

