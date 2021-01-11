Boyland, Charles D.

SODUS POINT: Age 85, Uncle Chuck passed away January 9th at Rochester General Hospital. Chuck is survived by his wife, Marylyn Ianiri; children, Mark, Colleen, Christopher, Caroline, Colin, and Rosemarie Entress; sister, Georgia Pendleton; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter, Kathleen; and brother, John (Jack) Boyland. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the caring staff of Rochester General Hospital and Lifetime Care of Newark. Funeral Services TBD at a later date in the spring. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Daily Mass League, PO Box 18577, Rochester, NY 14618 or to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be made at www.HSNORTON.com.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL: Age 90, passed away peacefully with his wife of 68 years, Sylvia, by his side on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Laverne was the only child of the late Isaac (Ike) and Cornelia (Katie) DeBruyne (the old Dutch spelling was de Bruijne). Laverne attended school in Marion, New York. He grew up working […]
