Bradley, Jane E.

MACEDON: Jane passed away on July 4, 2021 at age 96. She was predeceased by her siblings, Iva, Walter, Marion, Harriet, Ralph, Donald, and Vera.

Jane is survived by her sons, Barry, Bruce (Kathleen), and Bernie; grandchildren, Bethany (James) Haswell, Alison (Donald) Moore, and Shannon (Scott) Majoros; great grandchildren, Lillian Haswell, Camryn Moore, Riley Moore, and Chloe Majoros; many nieces and nephews.

Jane worked as a lab technician for 30 years at Mobil Chemical. She loved to play cards and being with family and friends. Jane was a long-time member of Macedon Center United Methodist Church.

A memorial service for Jane will be offered on Friday (July 9), 11:30 AM at Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd., Macedon. NY 14502 (Masks will be required and provided while in church). Jane will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jane may be directed to the church, or lifetime care hospice, 3111 Winton Rd., S., Rochester, NY 14623, or Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY, 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.