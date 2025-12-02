What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Bradstreet, Virginia “Ginny” Ann

December 2, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NORTH ROSE: Virginia “Ginny” Ann Wilson-Bradstreet, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Born in 1941 in Wolcott NY, Ginny lived a life defined by love, devotion, and a deep commitment to her family.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Wilson, and by her parents, Henry Henecke and Marguerite “Peggy” (Larkin) Henecke.

Ginny is survived by her devoted husband, James W. Bradstreet; her children Melonie Cuppernell, Sidney (Kris) English, Diane Doty, Keith (Dayna) Wilson, Kimberly (Dave) Wilson-Miller and her stepson Marty Bradstreet; her brother, Richard (Kathryne predeceased) Henecke; her sister, Carol (Edson) Reynolds; her 13 beloved grandchildren; and many cherished great-grandchildren.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ginny devoted her life to caring for the people she loved. Her warmth, generosity, and steady presence touched all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer foundation of your choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ginny’s memory. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 264
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.