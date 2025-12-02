Bradstreet, Virginia “Ginny” Ann

NORTH ROSE: Virginia “Ginny” Ann Wilson-Bradstreet, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Born in 1941 in Wolcott NY, Ginny lived a life defined by love, devotion, and a deep commitment to her family.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Wilson, and by her parents, Henry Henecke and Marguerite “Peggy” (Larkin) Henecke.

Ginny is survived by her devoted husband, James W. Bradstreet; her children Melonie Cuppernell, Sidney (Kris) English, Diane Doty, Keith (Dayna) Wilson, Kimberly (Dave) Wilson-Miller and her stepson Marty Bradstreet; her brother, Richard (Kathryne predeceased) Henecke; her sister, Carol (Edson) Reynolds; her 13 beloved grandchildren; and many cherished great-grandchildren.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ginny devoted her life to caring for the people she loved. Her warmth, generosity, and steady presence touched all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer foundation of your choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Ginny’s memory. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.