Brague. Jr. James R.

NORTH ROSE: "Jim" passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on August 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents James, Sr. and Wanda Brague, sister Judy Mroczko, Brother Howard Brague, brothers in law, Joe Fornieri, Lyman Rudolph and father and mother in-law, Bob and Belma Spross. Jim is survived by his wife Gloria, son James III (Michelle), daughter Drew (Chuck) Sergent, grandchildren, Jordan, Jenna, Jackson and Knox (Buster), Sister Jeanne Rudolph, sisters in law, Sharon Fornieri, and Vincy Brague, brother and sister in law Fred and Sandy Spross, special nephew Jim V. Brague (Deb) and special niece Dawn (Joe) Kitchen along with several other nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Lyons Central School and served in the Navy for 4 years. He was a Kodak retiree and a member of the Wolcott American Legion. He will be dearly missed. There will be a private graveside service at Huron Evergreen Cemetery with military honors and a celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wolcott American Legion # 881, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.