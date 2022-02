LYONS: Vincy R. Brague, 79, passed away on February 1, 2022 at her son’s home in Wolcott.

All services were private.

Vincy was born in Johnstown, New York on February 21, 1942 the daughter of the late Vincent and Rafelia Passero Ruggeri. Besides being a homemaker, she worked as a Typesetter for WillPrint in Lyons, NY.

She is survived by a daughter Tara Gravino of Lyons; two sons James (Deb Dean) Brague of Wolcott and Howard Brague III of Lyons; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Howard; her siblings Grace, Joseph and Frank.

